Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve — wear it around your neck! Or better, on your jewelry. Take Gigi Hadid, for example. The supermodel and her boyfriend Zayn Malik split earlier this year but kept the rumor mill stirring by continuing to appear on each other’s social media and make outings in public together. But, after a few months of are-they-or-aren’t-they speculation, Hadid put the questions to rest without saying anything at all — she just wore a pair of gold Svelte Metals Amelia Hoops with both of their names engraved on them.

As it happens, the Reebok spokesmodel isn’t the only celebrity who likes to keep her love with her by wearing fabulous tribute jewelry. She joins the ranks of Khloe Kardashian and Mila Kunis — and even both royal sisters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Basically, engraved jewelry is the best subtly adoring statement you can make — and it’s pretty too. See all of the celebrities wearing tribute jewels to their partners, kids and more with rings, necklaces and earrings here!