Adding another syllable! Gigi Hadid has a sweet nickname for her and Zayn Malik’s 4-month-old daughter, Khai.

The model, 25, tweeted to her sister, Bella Hadid, on Thursday, February 4: “I love you [so much] it hurts. Khaiba is lucky to have an auntie like you.”

When a fan account called Khaiba Gigi’s daughter’s “full name,” she replied, “Lol no it’s just a nickname.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Malik, 28, welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. The couple waited to share her moniker until last month when the Los Angeles native added “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio.

The X Factor alum has the little one’s name tattooed on his wrist in Arabic, and Gigi showed off matching ink in a Thursday Vogue video. The tiny tattoo is in her inner elbow.

The new mom covered the magazine’s March issue, opening up about her 14-hour labor at home in Pennsylvania. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again,’” she said of the experience.

Gigi went on to say that she “probably looked crazy” while giving birth, adding, “I was an animal woman. … What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do. I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is.’ I loved that. There definitely was a point where I was like, ‘I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different.’”

While it “didn’t even click” when her baby girl was “out,” Gigi recalled looking up and seeing Malik holding Khai. “It was so cute,” she gushed.

The former One Direction member called the infant “beyond understanding” in a September 2020 tweet. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the English star wrote at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. … Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

He and Gigi have been dating on and off since 2015. News broke in April 2020 that they were starting a family.