From home births to nursery plans! Gigi Hadid pulled the curtain back on her early days of motherhood in a Vogue interview published on Thursday, February 4.

“She was so bright right away,” the model, 25, told the magazine in her March cover story of her 4-month-old daughter, Khai.

The new mom and boyfriend Zayn Malik “definitely” plan to raise their little one on her family’s Pennsylvania farm, she added. “The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me.”

News broke in April 2020 that she and the former One Direction member, 28, were starting a family. Their baby girl arrived five months later.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

The insider added at the time: “[Her mom], Yolanda [Hadid], couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of her and Zayn. She is fully embracing the role of grandma.”

Since Khai’s arrival, Gigi has been “completely tak[ing] care of the baby alone,” Yolanda, 57, told Vogue on Thursday. “I think that bond is so important. I’m proud of her face on a magazine but seeing her give birth was a whole other level of proud. You go from looking at her as a daughter to looking at her as a fellow mother.”

As for Bella Hadid, the Washington, D.C. native, 24, said that her older sister is focused on being “real online” about her new role. That being said, “until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn’t want to put her in that position.”

Gigi has yet to share a photo via Instagram that shows her daughter’s face, although the back of Khai’s head and her hands can be seen in some social media uploads. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and Malik held off on announcing their infant’s name until earlier this month when Gigi added “khai’s mom” to her Instagram bio.

