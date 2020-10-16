Life with their little one! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are enjoying their family of three nearly one month after their daughter’s arrival.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

As for the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, “couldn’t be more thrilled and proud of her and Zayn.” The Bravo personality “is fully embracing the role of grandma.”

The new parents announced in September that their infant had arrived. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” the former One Direction member, 27, tweeted at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi, 25, added with a post of her own: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed their “first date night” following their daughter’s arrival. The Los Angeles native posted footage of herself cooking “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta” on her Instagram Story, writing, “She’s in the other room with Oma, [Yolanda], but miss her [so much] lol.”

She and the “Pillow Talk” singer have been dating on and off since 2015. Us confirmed in April that they were expecting their first child.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Gigi kept her baby bump under wraps until giving a glimpse in July. She shared photos from her maternity shoot the following month.