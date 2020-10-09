Spending time together! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik enjoyed an at-home date night nearly one month after their daughter’s birth.

The model, 25, shared Instagram videos of herself cooking “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta,” writing, “Heaven.”

The Los Angeles native added, “Mom and Dad’s first date night. She’s in the other room with Oma, [Yolanda Hadid], but miss her [so much] lol.”

She and the former One Direction member, 27, welcomed their little one last month. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid captioned a black-and-white photo via Instagram in September. “So in love.”

The “Pillow Talk” singer tweeted at the time: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Later that same week, the new mom showed off gifts from “Auntie” Taylor Swift and “Auntie” Donatella Versace to her daughter. Hadid wrote that the Grammy winner, 30, made the pink blanket the infant was wrapped in, her mini Versace sweatshirt on display.

Hadid started dating Malik in 2015. Despite splitting twice in March 2018 and January 2019, the on-again, off-again couple reunited in January. Three months later, Us Weekly confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” a source told Us in April. “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Hadid confirmed the news that same month, telling Jimmy Fallon about her pregnancy cravings. “I eat an everything bagel a day,” she said at the time. “I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s date night pictures.