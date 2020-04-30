It’s all happening! Gigi Hadid is already experiencing some major changes in her first pregnancy — including crazy cravings.

The 25-year-old model stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30, and was given the biggest congratulations on her and boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s exciting news. Hadid spilled all the details on her recent birthday bash with Malik, 27, and her family, who gave her the best gift of all.

“We did a breakfast party with a few people and then a dinner party,” the Victoria’s Secret model explained. “In the morning my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind. My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day. I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Hadid was already gushing over the giant bagel cake, but learning who made it for her was the cherry on top. “I found out that Buddy the Cake Boss made my cake!” she said, sending Jimmy Fallon into fits of laughter with her Cake Boss impression. “I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just quarantine emotions, but I cried every five minutes for, like, an hour every time I thought about how Buddy made my cake.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Hadid and the former One Direction member are expecting their first child together on Tuesday, April 28, four months after the couple rekindled their on-off romance. “She and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

Though Hadid wished she and the “Pillowtalk” singer could have announced the news on their own terms, she couldn’t stop smiling as she discussed her pregnancy with Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said.

Despite her excitement, an insider explained to Us that Hadid has been “trying to keep it low-key” and had only told a handful of close friends before confirming the news herself on TV.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” the source added.