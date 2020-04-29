Leading the witness? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have hinted that they were expecting a baby based on one of her birthday bash decorations earlier this month.

Days before news broke on Tuesday, April 28, that Hadid, 25, is pregnant with her first child, she celebrated her birthday — and eagle-eyed fans think there was a clue in the balloons about a baby being on board.

In the series of photos that the model shared on Friday, April 24, Hadid posed with giant silver 25-shaped balloons to mark her big day. When looking closer, the No. 2 balloon had a blue string and the No. 5 balloon had a pink string — both colors associated with babies. Fans also spotted a pink gift bag that said “hello little one” on it.

“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world,” the designer wrote at the time, alongside pictures of her playing with the festive decorations.

Hadid enjoyed her birthday with Malik, 27, and her family, including her sister, Bella Hadid, who also embraced the woman of the hour in a big hug while holding onto the celebratory balloons.

Just hours before the couple’s happy news spread on Tuesday, Gigi posted a photo via her Instagram Story of a pink and blue cloud-filled skyscape on her family’s farm. Some fans speculated again that the colors could be pointing to the pair’s pregnancy reveal.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Gigi, who rekindled her romance with Malik in January, is pregnant and that the expectant parents are “so in love.”

“She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” a source told Us exclusively.

Us confirmed in January that the lovebirds were back together, following their split one year prior. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady,” an insider said at the time.

Two months prior to reconciling, the duo were spotted showing PDA at a New York City restaurant. “She still has some lingering feelings for him, sure, but she won’t go through getting back together with him,” a source said in November 2019.

The musician and model previously split in March 2018 after two years together. They briefly reconciled before their January 2019 breakup.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” the former One Direction singer wrote via Twitter after the March 2018 split. “She has such an incredible soul.”

Us broke the news in November 2015 that Gigi and Malik were an item.

Gigi was previously linked to Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson. Malik, for his part, was engaged for two years to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards. The two called it quits in August 2015.