Cody Simpson dished in a new interview about his “inspiring” girlfriend Miley Cyrus and his previous relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The Australian singer, 23, spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday, April 18, about the inspiration he has drawn from the “independent” women in his life, including his grandmothers and mom.

“I owe a lot of my humility to these women,” he said. “My ability to make good decisions comes from the way I was raised: I don’t want to disappoint Mum or my grandmothers. They’ve shown me that being close to your mum and grandmothers makes you a better human.”

Simpson’s maternal grandmother, Gail, taught him how to sail, snorkel and free-dive, while His mom, Angie Simpson, was a world-class swimmer who inspired him to take up competitive swimming to “work hard.”

Growing up with strong female role models inspired him to look for similar qualities in a girlfriend, he admitted.

“I dated Gigi Hadid for two years and have always enjoyed being with independent women who are strong individuals,” he said of their relationship.

The pair split in 2014 before briefly reuniting and finally calling it quits the following year. “I have never really been heartbroken in the deepest sense, but I have been disappointed in relationships,” the former YouTube star admitted.

And while he said he likes to be with someone special, he also cherishes the time he’s spent alone.

“In order to have a successful relationship, you have to know how to be your own person,” Cody told the outlet. “You don’t want to be half a person trying to find another half to complement you.”

The “Golden Thing” singer began dating Cyrus, 27, in October 2019 after her summer fling with Kaitlynn Carter, which came on the heels of her split from her husband of less than eight months, Liam Hemsworth.

“Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life,” he said, revealing that some of his poems “might be about her.”

“She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too,” Cody added. “We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work.”

The couple recently celebrated their six-month anniversary and are quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They even adopted a new puppy together but he insists he is “far too young” to consider taking the next step in their relationship and proposing.

“I believe in marriage but haven’t thought too much about that,” Cody admitted. “I just continue to surround myself with positive women who inspire me and teach me new things every day.”