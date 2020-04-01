Stronger than ever! Cody Simpson had the sweetest message for girlfriend Miley Cyrus as the couple celebrated a major relationship milestone together.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” the 23-year-old Aussie crooner wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 1, sharing a black and white photo of the 27-year-old Disney alum in a casual all-black ensemble. “I love you.”

Cyrus and Simpson first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing in October, shortly after the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer split from both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth, 30, and the Hannah Montana alum were together for 10 years on and off before they tied the knot in December 2018. Eight months later, the longtime pair confirmed they would be going their separate ways. The Hunger Games star, for his part, has been linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown and model Gabriella Brooks since finalizing the terms of their divorce earlier this year.

Things between the “Slide Away” singer and Simpson quickly heated up — and the pair documented nearly every moment of their whirlwind romance on social media. A source previously revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that Cyrus and Simpson have been “good for each other” over these last six months.

“They both understand each other’s lifestyles and the traveling that comes along with each of their jobs,” the insider added. “They aren’t putting any hard restrictions on their relationship and are just having fun and seeing where it goes.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum wasn’t afraid to speak candidly about his plans for a future with Cyrus during an appearance on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” podcast in January, where he admitted that he wasn’t quite ready to settle down and have kids “yet.” While the pair might not have babies on the brain right now, they’ve put their parenting skills to the test by adopting a new puppy together during the current coronavirus quarantine.

“Baby boy Bo,” the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer captioned the pup’s first appearance on Instagram earlier this month, cozying up to Cyrus in the sweet selfie. “Stay safe everyone.”