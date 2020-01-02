Cody Simpson Calls Rumors He Cheated on Miley Cyrus Stupid

Clearing the air. Cody Simpson brushed off rumors he cheated on his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, in an interview with Page Six after the publication reported that he was spotted flirting with other women days before Christmas.

The “Golden Thing” singer, 22, called reports that he cheated “stupid” and clarified that he and Cyrus, 27, are doing “great.” Simpson added that he and the “Slide Away” singer had a “great Christmas out in Nashville.”

The Australian crooner was photographed with model Jordy Murray in downtown Manhattan on December 21 —the same day that Cyrus posted “a sad Christmas song” on social media. Page Six reported that Simpson was later spotted on December 22 surrounded by women at the Little Sister Lounge in New York City where he kissed one woman on the lips. Simpson denied the rumors in a statement to Us Weekly on December 23.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told Us at the time. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, also dismissed the speculation in an interview with Daily Mail Australia. “They’re together for sure,” Alli, 21, confirmed to the publication on December 23. “[Jordy Murray] is his best friend Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years. He’s visiting him for a couple days.”

Cody and the former Disney Channel star appeared to be in good spirits when they spent Christmas together with Cyrus’ family in Nashville. The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer posted a video via Instagram of Cyrus twerking to a Christmas rap song before sharing a clip of himself dancing to the tune.

The couple documented their date night on social media one day later with Cyrus posting a couple of selfies with Cody. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” she wrote beside one picture on her Instagram Story on December 26, followed by a second snapshot of the pair captioned, “Besties.”

Cody, meanwhile, posted a video of Cyrus walking into the restaurant while playfully lifting up her shirt. “Who is this stone cold fox,” he captioned the clip.

The duo began dating in October just two months after Cyrus announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December 2018. She and the 29-year-old Hunger Games star’s divorce was finalized on December 24. After splitting from Hemsworth, Cyrus also had a brief one-month relationship with Kaitlynn Carter in August.