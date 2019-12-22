Cody Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray on the same day that Miley Cyrus posted a sad Christmas song.

The “Golden Thing” singer, 22, was photographed stepping out in downtown NYC with the New Jersey-born beauty, who is the magazine’s December 2019 Playmate, on Saturday, December 21.

The photos posted by TMZ surfaced hours after Cyrus, 27, shared “a sad Christmas song” that she wrote a few years ago.

“Was feeling like s–t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” she wrote in her post on Saturday. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone . In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace , and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!”

Simpson and Cyrus were last spotted together in L.A. on December 13, when they visited a youth homeless shelter, and the pair have not posted any photos together on social media this month.

The “Slide Away” singer, who announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage, began dating the Australian singer in October, shortly after her month-long fling with Kaitlynn Carter ended.

Cyrus first called Simpson her boyfriend when he visited her in the hospital while she was recovering from tonsillitis on October 8. They got tattoos together the following month and spent time together in Nashville as the former Hannah Montana star recovered from throat surgery in November that required her to be on vocal rest.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer defended her whirlwind relationship with Simpson in October after fan backlash.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up… but I am grown now,” Cyrus tweeted. “I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she added before referencing her 10-year on-off relationship with the Hunger Games star. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at !”

Simpson told Us Weekly that same month that their relationship was not a spur-of-the-moment thing because they’d been friends for so long.

“It hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot,” he told Us. “We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”