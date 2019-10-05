



Sorry, not sorry. Miley Cyrus stood up for her right to date new people amid her divorce from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” the singer, 26, wrote in a lengthy Twitter post on Friday, October 4. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus pointed out that men “are RARELY slut shamed,” noting that “they move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence.” She told her followers she is “trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world.” Referencing her recent PDA with Cody Simpson, she asked, “Can’t I just have a kiss and açai bowl?!?!”

The Hannah Montana alum refused “to recluse and ‘date’ from home,” adding: “I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

Cyrus then reflected on her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth, 29. “This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she explained. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff.”

She concluded: “Don’t f–king pity me, not what I’m asking for . I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘ privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

Cyrus announced her separation from Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage. The actor filed for divorce 11 days after the news broke.

The “Slide Away” songstress was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter the same day she confirmed her breakup from Hemsworth. Us Weekly reported in September that she and the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, parted ways after a month of dating.

Cyrus was seen locking lips with longtime pal Simpson, 22, on Thursday, October 3. She made their romance Instagram official on Friday, posting a shirtless photo of the Australian singer captioned, “My type.”

