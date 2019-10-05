



It’s on! Miley Cyrus did not shy away from the rumors that she’s now seeing Cody Simpson after they were caught making out in now-viral footage.

Cyrus, 26, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 3, to confirm the news of her involvement with the Australian crooner. She posted a black and white shot of Simpson, 22, posing shirtless and flaunting his tattoos, all while wearing a beanie on his head.

“22 ✅ Australian (my type) ✅ Abs ✅,” she captioned the shot. “Hot Girl Fall ✅.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer followed the photo with a screengrab of the footage of her kissing Simpson while out to eat. “Can a girl not get a açaí bowl and a morning makeout session in peace?” she wrote. “Lol sneaky ass.”

Cyrus rounded out her Instagram Stories posts on the “Surfboard” singer by sharing a fan’s post that weighed in on the pair’s PDA. The photo featured a shot of Simpson shirtless, holding a surfboard and drinking from a Voss water bottle. “After doing my research on Cody, I don’t blame her,” the fan said.

To this, Cyrus wrote: “Thank you #HotGirlFall.”

An onlooker told Us Weekly that Cyrus and Simpson’s steamy PDA moment happened while they were at the Los Angeles restaurant Backyard Bowls.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection towards each other at all,” the eyewitness told Us. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down.”

The source noted that “Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him,” adding that Simpson’s “name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

Cyrus addressed her PDA with Simpson in a Twitter post shortly after confirming their romance on Instagram.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning …. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they watched me grow up,” she wrote. “I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details.reality. People only “know” what they see on the internet.”

She also commented on the double standard between men and women, arguing that men are “RARELY slut shamed” and “they move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence.”

Cyrus and Simpson’s romance came just a few weeks after she called it quits with Kaitlynn Carter after one month together. The Disney Channel alum was first linked to the Hills: New Beginnings star when they were caught making out while vacationing with Cyrus’ sister, Brandi, in Italy shortly after Carter’s split with Brody Jenner.

Before her flings with Simpson and Carter, Cyrus wed her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, in December 2018. The couple announced the end of their on-off relationship on August 10. Their separation came after less than eight months of marriage.

Hemsworth, 29, officially filed for divorce on August 21.

