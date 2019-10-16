



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson may have just started dating, but they’re already talking about forever thanks to some brand-new tattoos.

On Tuesday, October 15, the friends-turned-lovers took a trip to see celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill in L.A. to add fresh ink to their already impressive canvases. While they’re not matching tattoos per se, they definitely have the same edgy-goth theme.

Cyrus took a mirror selfie to show off the large new design, which lives on the back of her arm. The tattoo features a heart wrapped in banner that says “ROCK N ROLL HEART” — with a dagger running straight through it. Simpson didn’t reveal his new tat on his personal social media, but Bassill shared the big news with followers.

The tattoo artist took to Instagram to post black-and-white videos of Cyrus and Simpson’s new tats. Simpson’s is smaller and is of a skull with crossbones and a knife running through it — similar to Cyrus! The two stuck out their tongues for the Instagram videos to go along with their upgraded edgy aesthetic — maybe the two really are a match made in heaven!

Cyrus has been on a serious tattoo kick since her breakup with Liam Hemsworth in August. First, she debuted an intricate new snake tattoo while in Italy in August with her then-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. And then, she revealed not one, but two new designs during her performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs: her father’s birth year — 1961 — on her hand and song lyrics that read, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.”

In an interview with Us on October 11 at the Tiffany & Co men’s collection launch, Simpson admitted that it’s too early to tell if Cyrus is “the one,” but this couple’s trip to the tattoo parlor proves that forever doesn’t have to be so scary after all.

