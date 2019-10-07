Stars with tattoos is nothing new, but certain food-loving celebrities have taken their passion for an array of tasty eats to the next level by getting a variety of satiating items inked on their bodies.

Katy Perry, for example sports a small strawberry on the inside of her left ankle, and a similarly sized red and white peppermint in the same location on her other ankle. Though Perry, who frequently dresses up as food items, is a fan of good eats, there is more to her food-related tattoos than first meets the eye.

The Grammy nominee reportedly got the candy as a way to honor her Teenage Dream album, while the fruit represents her earlier work, One of the Boys.

Like Perry, Miley Cyrus also has two food-centric tats. In 2015, the star got a bright green avocado etched on her arm, and a year later she honored her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth by having Los Angeles-based artist Doctor Woo ink her with a jar of Vegemite – the Australian actor’s favorite condiment.

Hemsworth repaid the favor in 2018 by getting his own jar of Vegemite tattooed on his left ankle. The Hunger Games hunk has spoken about his love of the pungent yeast paste in the past, telling Australia’s Sunday Style that he “lived on” the savory spread when he was a kid.

