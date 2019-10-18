Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s ‘Golden’ Romance in Photos

Swoon! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s lightning fast romance has been making headlines since October 2019.

The “Slide Away” songstress was first spotted kissing the Australian actor on October 3, 2019, after her split from Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth, who dated on and off for a decade, called it quits in August 2019 after less than eight months of marriage.

The Hannah Montana alum, who briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter amid her divorce, was forced to defend her relationship with Simpson after receiving backlash from fans.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up… but I am grown now,” Cyrus began in a lengthy Twitter post in October 2019. “I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

Cyrus went on to reflect on her 10-year relationship with the Hunger Games actor.

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she wrote. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. … I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at !”

Simpson, for his part, told Us Weekly that his relationship with Cyrus was not “sudden” because they’ve been friends for “so long.”

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” Simpson said in October 2019. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

Weeks into their relationship, the Australian musician released a song about Cyrus after she encourage him to let the public here it.

“Diamond throne / All on her own / Coffee skin / She let me in,” Simpson sings in “Golden Thing,” released on October 18, 2019. “I’m shot / It’s a golden thing she’s got / It’s a golden thing and I.”

Scroll through to relive Cyrus and Simpson’s romance in photos: