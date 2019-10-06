Cody Simpson Had a Childhood Crush on Miley Cyrus

Longtime infatuation. Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have just started their new romance but the Australian singer had his eye on the former Disney star long before things got hot and heavy.

In a resurfaced video from 2012, Simpson, then 15, told Fuse that Cyrus, 26, was his “biggest celebrity crush.”

“I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all,” Simpson, who is now 22, said at the time. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

Recently, the new couple have been displaying PDA everywhere from outings in L.A. to social media. An onlooker told Us Weekly that the couple were at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 3.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection towards each other at all,” the onlooker said. “They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then they came and sat down.”

The eyewitness added: “Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

On Friday, Cyrus took to flirting with the “On My Mind” singer on Instagram calling him “my type.” Simpson, for his part, called Cyrus “baby” in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 5.

Hours later, Cyrus trolled Simpson for the pet name with a selfie captioned “baby.” She proceeded to post a series of baby photos — including a side-by-side of her as an adult — playfully mocking the term.

The “Slide Away” singer addressed speculation about the romance with a lengthy Twitter post on Friday, October 4, telling her followers that she’s ready to date new people amid her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The actor filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after nearly eight months of marriage amid her brief rebound romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” the singer wrote about her decade-long romance with the Hunger Games star. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

She added: “Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

Simpson and Cyrus have hung out together in the past. In January 2015, the “Mother” singer and her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzennegger attended Simpson’s 18th birthday bash.

