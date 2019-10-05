



Getting close. Cody Simpson confirmed his new romance with Miley Cyrus with a kiss and a nickname in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 5.

“Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” Simpson, 22, captioned a picture of himself kissing Cyrus’ temple as she wraps her arm around his neck. He also shared a photo of the breakfast the “Mother” singer, 27, prepared for him — a smoothie with two slices of toast with peanut butter and banana.

The post comes days after Cyrus and the Australian singer had a PDA-filled outing to the Los Angeles restaurant Backyard Bowls on Thursday, October 3.

An onlooker told Us Weekly the pair “walked in holding hands and looked around a bit, but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection towards each other at all.”

The eyewitness added: “Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

Photos of their morning outing circulated on the internet and the “Slide Away” entertainer shared a lengthy Twitter post to address the speculation.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she wrote. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

She also addressed how her recent separation from Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce from the singer in August after less than eight months of marriage, has affected her dating life.

“This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she explained. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff.”

Simpson and Cyrus have socialized with each other in the past. She attended his 18th birthday party in January 2015 with her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarzennegger.

Prior to her romance with Simpson, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter after announcing her separation from Hemsworth, 29. Us confirmed she and the Hills: New Beginnings star had split in September after less than a month of dating.

