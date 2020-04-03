View this post on Instagram Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠️ A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on Apr 2, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT

Bored in the house? Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have the perfect solution to staying busy during self-isolation due to COVID-19: buzz your loved one’s hair off for a good cause!

The Australian musician took to his Instagram feed on Thursday, April 2, to post a black-and-white time-lapse video in which his girlfriend buzzes off his ear-length hair for a seriously transformative finish.

At the start of the video, Simpson wears a black long-sleeved shirt, but by the end (or, well, a few seconds in), he’s shirtless and showing off his tattoos — including the skull and crossbones ink he got with Cyrus in October.

Once the “Slide Away” singer is done buzzing off her boyfriend’s locks, it appears as though an actual barber steps in to perfect the short new style.

In the video’s accompanying caption, Simpson wrote, “Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! 🌊🏴‍☠️.”

He also shared a selfie of the finished result on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “#CleanCutsForCleanOceans.” By adding the hashtag, Simpson hopes to encourage fans to promote ocean cleanup on social media by shaving their heads, too.

Before he officially committed to the new ‘do, the UN Development Programme ocean advocate proposed the idea for the chop to his 3.9 million Instagram followers. He posted a selfie of his long locks on Thursday and captioned it, “Should I buzz it?”

4Ocean, a movement devoted to protecting the oceans, commented on his long-haired selfies, writing, “Buzz it for a good cause!?” The Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose writer responded, “clean heads for clean oceans!” And that’s when that hashtag was born.

Cyrus and Simpson have been dating for six months. To celebrate their relationship milestone, the 23-year-old posted a black-and-white candid photo of the Hannah Montana alum on his Instagram Story.

As a text overlay on the photo, he wrote, “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else. I love you.”

The couple started dating in October, following Cyrus’ split from ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in September and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August.

