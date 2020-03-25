Proud puppy parents! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson became the latest celebs to welcome a new furry friend to their family during the coronavirus crisis.

The “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer, 23, introduced his Instagram followers to the small mixed Shepherd on Tuesday, March 24, snuggling up to the former Hannah Montana star, 27, and their new companion in a sweet selfie. “Baby boy Bo,” Simpson wrote in the caption. “Stay safe everyone.”

The rescue pup hailed from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, where Cyrus has adopted a number of her own pets in the past. During a recent episode of her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, the “Slide Away” singer spoke with Wagmor owner Melissa Bacelar about how the current coronavirus pandemic has impacted shelters around the country.

“[Bo] was so shy when we first got him and he’s totally out of his shell now,” Cyrus said during her conversation with the shelter owner on Tuesday. “He’s such a mama’s boy, which I love.”

The Disney Channel alum and the Australian crooner went public with their romance in October 2019, shortly after Cyrus called off her brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of her split from Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor, 30, tied the knot in December 2018 after nearly 10 years together but announced that they would be going their separate ways after only eight months of marriage.

Though she’s had a handful of romantic ups and downs over the last few years, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer has found a rock in Simpson. The Dancing With the Stars alum dedicated a loving post to his girlfriend in honor of International Women’s Day earlier this month, saying that Cyrus was “the strongest, most beautiful & extraordinary woman” he’s ever met.

While the chemistry between the pair is undeniable, a source revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that the couple is keeping things casual and just “seeing where it goes.”

“They both understand each other’s lifestyles and the traveling that comes along with each of their jobs,” the insider added. “They aren’t putting any hard restrictions on their relationship and are just having fun.”

Scroll down to take a closer look at Cyrus and Simpson’s “baby Bo.”