Puppy love! Selena Gomez’s squad just got a little bigger thanks her to newest dog Daisy.

“I would like to introduce my new family member, Daisy,” Gomez, 27, told her fans during an Instagram Live chat on Monday, March 23, showing off her sweet pooch.

During the video, the Texas native’s other pup, Winnie, made an appearance and Gomez revealed that the two dogs are “getting along very well.”

The former Disney Channel star explained that she originally got Daisy to help pets who need to be fostered amid the coronavirus pandemic currently affecting people worldwide.

“I know a few friends who are fostering right now, just to give animals a safe place,” Gomez said on Monday, before admitting that she decided to make Daisy a part of her forever home.

“I couldn’t help it,” she added. “I had to keep her. Right?”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer is the latest celebrity to get in on the fostering craze during the spread of coronavirus.

Camila Morrone, who is self-quarantining with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, revealed on Thursday, March 19, that she is fostering a puppy.

“Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision,” the model, 22, wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snuggling photo of her new Huskie pup. “For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it❤️❤️❤️❤️ these sweet creatures need you so badly.”

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes fostered her pooch, Truffle, in November, but reminded her followers this month how important it is to foster and adopt — pointing out that she now has a “cuddly lil quarantine companion.”

“[I] don’t know what I’d do without her,” the Virginia native, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 22. “Pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home. I adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA, but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help.”

The three celebrities aren’t the only stars who have turned to their pets for love and strength during the viral outbreak.

Julianne Hough, Jennifer Aniston, Brittany Snow have also posted cute videos and photos of their pets during their at-home time.

