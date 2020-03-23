Camila Mendes’ sweet dog, Truffle, has been keeping her company amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“My cuddly lil quarantine companion,” the Riverdale actress, 25, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 22, while sharing a photo of her furry pal. “[I] don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Mendes then urged others to think about fostering a pet during the quarantine period, adding, “Pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home! I adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA, but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help.”

Days prior, Mendes shared a sweet photo of Truffle cuddling with a toy pig while sleeping. “The amount of Truffle content I‘d be showering you with if it weren’t for my wiser self fighting the impulse with every ounce of my being,” she wrote on March 17.

“Hope you’re all taking care of yourselves and others around you, especially those more vulnerable than us,” she continued, referencing the COVID-19 outbreak. “Let’s tone down the panic, check our sources for reliable information, and focus on containing this thing reasonably and efficiently. mandando beijos virtuais // sending virtual kisses 😙.”

Mendes introduced fans to her dog in November, sharing a video of Truffle playing in a grassy field. “This is Truffle. She’s a maltipoo rescue,” the NYU alum shared. “And I am officially a dog mom.”

Mendes then gave a “big shoutout” to the Labelle Foundation, an animal rescue organization based in Los Angeles, for “bringing this angel into my life ☺️.”

The Perfect Date actress is among a growing list of stars who have posted about how their pets have kept them going while self-isolating. Similarly to Mendes, Camila Morrone revealed that she’s been fostering pets through Hollywood Huskies. The Never Goin’ Back actress noted via Instagram on Friday, March 20, that “fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision” she’s made. Brittany Snow and her new husband, Tyler Stanaland, also decided to foster a dog while staying home amid the pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber and Julianne Hough have also posted adorable photos of themselves bonding with their pets.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.