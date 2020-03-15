Brittany Snow Marries Tyler Stanaland in Romantic Ceremony

They do! Brittany Snow and her fiancé, Tyler Stanaland, tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in Southern California on Saturday, March 14.

The bride’s dog, Billie, walked down the aisle at the couple’s ceremony, which was attended by about 120 guests. The Knot was the first to report the couple’s nuptials at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the realtor announced their engagement in February 2019, with Snow, 34, sharing three black-and-white photos as she cuddled up to her beau in the booth of a restaurant and showed off her engagement ring.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

The pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials last month with joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. As the couple explained exclusively to Us, they each had one night apart with their friends before meeting up for a joint day of fun in Palm Springs, California.

“I just want to celebrate with my best friend,” Stanaland told Us in February.

The Florida native partied with some of her closest friends including her Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit.

They also dished on their wedding planning ahead of the nuptials, with Stanaland revealing that they were having a big bridal party — eight groomsmen for him and nine bridesmaids for Snow.

“We went back and forth because we were like, we don’t want to be those people that have a big bridal party, but there was no way getting away from it. These are the best friends that we have,” Snow told Us exclusively.

“There’s, like, half the wedding standing upfront when we get married. So cool,” the Laguna Beach, California, native added.

“We both said from the beginning of wedding planning, and I think this is why we love each other so much, is we both have one common goal in mind, is that not only do we want it to be like this for us, but we want this to be the best party that we’ve ever been to,” Snow added. “Because the best moments for me are just filled with pure joy and friendship, and stress-free, worry[-free], good music, and just, like, the lottery of celebrating one common thing, and that’s our love, and so we’re just really aiming to throw the best party ever.”

The Almost Family actress added that this is the happiest time in her life, calling her groom “my Prince Charming come to life.”

“I think meeting him and falling in love and everything that’s happened after have been the best moments of my life,” Snow told Us. “Everything seems to, like, always fall into place after. I don’t know, you just feel like your most true self, and I’ve never felt more like myself than with him.”