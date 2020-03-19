Furry friends make everything better — even a global health crisis. Julianne Hough, Gigi Hadid, Candace Cameron Bure and more celebrities are spending quality time with their pets during the coronavirus quarantine.

The Safe Haven star, for one, howled along with her dog, Koda, as they laid in bed together. “Is this counting as solitude?” Hough, 31, asked while hugging her pal.

As for Bure, 43, the actress tried to occupy herself with an entertaining activity, but her canine stood in the way. “Someone is a puzzle eater,” she said while her dog looked up at the camera with an innocent expression. “He ate my puzzle piece.”

Hadid, 24, took care of her mini ponies, though the horses failed to follow her instructions.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) kept her hangout more casual, watching Friends reruns with her dog in the bed. “He loves friends,” the model, 23, captioned the video as the theme song played in the background.

Other stars took the opportunity to thank their pets for emotional support and advocate for fostering animals during the health scare. “I just wanna give a shout-out to my dogs,” Brad Goreski gushed. “That’s Theo, that’s Alice, and to Penelope, for being so effing chill and making us feel really, really safe and loved and not freaking out. Thanks, guys.”

The stylist, 42, also noted: “This is why you should foster a dog if you can while self isolating.”

Other pets served to entertain their owners. Wells Adams narrated his dog Carl’s inner thoughts while the 35-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star’s fiancée, Sarah Hyland, sat nearby. “I’m looking out for COVID-19, guys,” he quipped. “And when it gets over here, I’m gonna f–king murder it.”

Jennifer Aniston used a similar tactic, though she let her pup Clyde consider the pandemic in peace. “Clyde having deep quarantine thoughts,” the Morning Show actress, 51, captioned a video of the dog sitting outside and staring into the distance.

Watch the video above to see how celebrities are quarantining with their pets.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.