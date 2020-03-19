Girl’s best friend! Jennifer Aniston has the cutest companion by her side while she practices social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Friends alum, 50, snuck up behind her beloved dog Clyde, who found a peaceful spot to sit on her back porch. “Clyde having some deep quarantine thoughts,” Aniston captioned the paws-itively adorable Instagram Story of her Terrier mix on Wednesday, March 18.

Clyde has become a staple of his owner’s Instagram feed ever since she joined in October 2019, breaking a world record in the process. Aniston’s ex husband (and fellow dog lover) Justin Theroux has taken advantage of her new status as one of the most influential people on social media to spread the word about a cause they both care about deeply: rescuing animals in need.

The Lady and the Tramp star, 48, enlisted the help of his ex in November 2019 after paying a visit to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in Camarillo, California, with his sweet rescue, Kuma.

“KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them … and the human SAINTS that take care of them,” Theroux captioned a series of photos of the pups available for adoption at the time. “She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them … ALL of their adoption fees have been paid … Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them.”

The Zoolander 2 actor then tagged some famous pals, including Aniston, to help get the word out about the shelter: “@selenagomez (sorry Selena, you know the drill), @jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, you’re gonna get this a lot too☺️).”

Dogs have always held a special place in the Morning Show star’s relationship with Theroux. The pair tied the knot in August 2015 with their dogs, Sophie and Dolly, dressed to the nines for the occasion. Though the former couple called it quits less than three years later, acknowledging in a statement at the time that they were “two best friends” who looked forward to “continuing our cherished friendship.”

One year after their split, Aniston and Theroux reunited to bid their beloved Dolly farewell. “Our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” the Leftovers alum wrote in July 2019. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”