Celebs Whose Dogs Were Featured in Their Weddings

It’s hard not to say “I do” to these adorable pooches! Some famous dog owners have taken the old phrase, “man’s best friend,” quite seriously and featured their beloved pets in the biggest day of their lives: their weddings.

Stars like Carrie Underwood, Julianne Hough and Ellen DeGeneres all made sure their furry friends felt like they were part of the family as they got ready to exchange their vows.

When the daytime talk show host, 61, married actress Portia de Rossi in a backyard ceremony in 2008, the women had their two rescues, Mabel and Wolf, as guests of honor. Since the wedding, DeGeneres and the Arrested Development alum, 46, adopted one more dog, Augie, and three cats: Charlie, George, and Chairman.

Months before her July 2010 nuptials with hockey star Mike Fisher, the “Something in the Water” vocalist, 36, revealed in an interview that her dog, Ace, would play a big role. “He’ll be one of the ring bearers,” Underwood said at the time. “He’s like my kid.”

Hough, 31, married her own hockey player, Brooks Laich, in 2017 with both of their adopted Cavalier King Charles Spaniels by their sides. Two years later, the couple mourned the loss of their “babies,” Lexi and Harley, who mysteriously passed away on the same day.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas continued the trend in July 2019. The Game of Thrones alum, 23, and the “Sucker” singer, 30, had a secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but tied the knot once more in France a few months later. Jonas’ wedding party included his brothers and bandmates, and his little pup Porky Basquiat, who rounded out the lengthy line of groomsmen.

Even before Seth Meyers’ wedding, the late night host’s greyhound played an important role in his proposal to human rights lawyer Alexi Ashe. Frisbee, the pair’s lovable pooch, helped the Saturday Night Live alum, 45, propose.

“I tied [the ring] in a bow around our dog’s collar,” Meyers revealed to Jimmy Fallon during a 2013 interview.

Scroll to see more famous fur-babies who starred in celebrities’ weddings!