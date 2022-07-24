Congrats to the newlyweds! Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony on Saturday, July 23, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“It’s my dream wedding because I’m marrying my dream guy,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 29, told Us ahead of her big day. “If it’s not him at the altar, I don’t want it! Haha but seriously, he’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more.”

The pair wed at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was also the site of twin sister Haley Ferguson’s nuptials one month earlier, though they had very different experiences and decor.

“Jackie the wedding coordinator at Resorts World made sure that the weddings were all on different floors and sections of the hotel,” the bride revealed. “I’m getting married on a different rooftop than Haley and having the ceremony in a different ballroom.”

Emily added: “We wanted our wedding to be more of a party while Haley wanted hers to be more intimate. We have different foods being served as well as our wedding decorations are more over the top while Haley picked a more classic, clean and simple setup. I’m definitely more extra than Haley!”

The Las Vegas native’s ceremony opted for a bigger guest list compared to her sister’s celebration. Haley, for her part, even served as the matron of honor on Saturday.

“[It was] absolutely a no-brainer [decision] that Haley would be my maid of honor,” Emily gushed to Us. “We have such a close and special bond that there would never be anyone else I’d rather have by my side on my wedding day.”

She added: “I’m so so glad we got married on different days. We wanted our weddings to be about just us and our partners since everything else in our life is always done together. It’s nice to be able to have our separate moments since getting married is such a huge life moment.”

Emily and the professional hockey player, 29, began dating in November 2017 and became engaged in December 2020. “I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams ❤️💍,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “This is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person. I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020.”

Karlsson, who plays for the Vegas Golden Knights, shared the same snap of the reality TV personality showing off her diamond sparkler, writing, “She said YES!! 😍😍.”

Alongside her twin sister, Haley, Emily competed for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. Both sisters subsequently appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while Emily began seeing Karlsson in 2017, Haley returned to Mexico for season 6 of BiP in 2019.

Haley ultimately moved on with a professional hockey player of her own — Oula Palve — and the pair were married in June.

The sisters celebrated their respective loves together in a joint bridal bash in May after sharing a Las Vegas bachelorette party together earlier in the year.

“We had a backyard shower at Emily’s house where a few of our bridesmaids helped us set up a long table for brunch catered by Toast Society Cafe and Macey Bakes,” Haley told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

“It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love. It made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us,” she added of the gathering. “We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It’s so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time.”

Following the event, Emily shared an adorable video of her and Karlsson’s years together, including one clip of them jumping in the “bounce house” at the bridal party.

“A quick glimpse of our love story from 2017 till now 🥹❤️,” the Nevada native captioned the post. “@larswilliamkarlsson thanks for loving me through it all. Next stop….the alter 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏼.”

Scroll below to see Emily and Karlsson’s exclusive wedding day photos, taken by Bethany Paige Photography: