Bachelor Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson Celebrate Joint Bridal Shower

Celebrating in style! Bachelor twins Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson are gearing up for their nuptials with another bridal bash.

“[On] Saturday, April 30th Emily and I had another conjoined event, our bridal shower,” Haley, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We had a backyard shower at Emily’s house where a few of our bridesmaids helped us set up a long table for brunch catered by Toast Society Cafe and Macey Bakes.”

Haley got engaged to fiancé Oula Palve in May 2021 after nearly two years together.

“It was so special to have all our closest family and friends to come and shower us with so much love it made us both so emotional to see everyone all come together to celebrate us,” she added of the Saturday gathering. “We are both so excited to finally tie the knot and be married women!! It’s so crazy how close we are and we are both getting very anxious! Wedding planning has been a mixture of stress and excitement all at the same time.”

Emily, also 29, got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson in December 2020 ahead of their fourth anniversary. As the twins began planning their romantic weddings, they hosted a joint bachelorette party earlier this year before teaming up for their bridal shower.

On Saturday, Emily and Haley decked out the venue in butterfly decorations, balloons from Post Worthy Events, a “huge bounce house” and lots of flowers. The space also included delicate rose-gold signage from Kendall Burns’ The Midnight Oil.

“It was the best part of the shower, everyone loved it,” Haley told Us of the inflatable surprise, which was rented for the day from House of 21.

The Bachelor Nation stars took inspiration from Heather Rae El Moussa’s bridal shower ahead of her October 2021 wedding to Tarek El Moussa. Once inside, the brides-to-be played a variety of shower games, including one where Karlsson, 29, and Palve, 30, recorded trivia questions about their fiancées.

The Las Vegas natives first shared their quests for love when they appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. After being sent home, they joined multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before eventually meeting their soon-to-be grooms away from the cameras.

“We had been talking since October 2019 and then I flew out to New York to spend Christmas with him and I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry,” Haley — who briefly starred alongside her sister in The Twins: Happily Ever After? on Freeform — previously told Us in May 2021 of connecting with the Swedish-based hockey player. “He surprised me with tickets to The Lion King on Broadway and wined and dined me. He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

She added at the time: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and where his hockey career will take us. I also can’t wait to plan a wedding with him and celebrate with his family in Finland.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the “Twinning at Life” podcast hosts’ butterfly-inspired bridal shower: