Double the fun! Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson can’t wait to celebrate her bridal events with twin sister Emily Ferguson now that they’re both engaged.

“Emily and I are conjoining our bachelorette [party] and bridal shower since we have the same bridal parties,” Haley, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly after announcing her engagement to Oula Palve on Sunday, May 16. “We really just get to help each other out for planning both!”

The twins, who competed for Ben Higgins‘ heart on season 20 of the ABC series in 2016, have also decided to use the same wedding planner, Tory Cooper, for their individual ceremonies.

“Luckily, we both have different styles of weddings we like, so we will be able to incorporate our own touch,” Haley said, noting that Emily, who got engaged to William Karlsson in December 2020, “is ahead of me on the wedding planning.”

The “Twinning at Life” podcast cohost told Us that she’s “so thrilled” that she and Emily, also 28, get to share “this part of our lives together.” She added, “How fun to be engaged around the same time and plan a wedding!”

The sisters, who also competed on seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise before starring on their own show, The Twins: Happily Ever After?, aren’t planning a TV comeback amid their double wedding plans, however.

“We had so much fun on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise but for now we are enjoying life just sharing our life on our podcast, ‘Twinning At Life,’ and Instagram,” Haley said.

The Nevada native shared photos from her May 13 proposal via Instagram on Sunday, revealing that the hockey player, 29, popped the question at one of their possible wedding venues.

“This wedding venue was one I’ve been eyeing for a while now,” Haley said, noting the couple have decided on summer of 2022 for their nuptials. “It’s not 100 percent sure that we will get married at that venue but it’s definitely in the running!”

Haley told Us she fell for the Finnish athlete early on in their relationship, which began in October 2019. The couple became Instagram official in January 2020 after she spent the holidays with Palve in New York City the month prior.

“I knew that trip he was the type of guy you marry,” she said. “He was so kind and thoughtful, and I just got to know who he was as a person.”

Emily and fiancé Karlsson, on the other hand, went public with their relationship in January 2018. Nearly three years later, the Swedish hockey player, 28, proposed in Emily’s hometown of Las Vegas.

“I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams❤️💍 this is a moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl and it’s more than I could have ever imagined because it’s truly with my perfect person,” Emily wrote alongside the Instagram announcement. “I can’t wait to grow old and laugh with you forever.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper