A-List Holiday Brunch Tips: How to Pull Off the Perfect, Star-Worthy Meal

Make a grocery list and preheat the oven — the holiday season is right around the corner! Instead of stressing about what to prepare this year (because 2020 has already been hectic enough), Us Weekly has put together a guide to the perfect brunch.

Everyone has a cooking fail or two under their belt, even stars. “I think it was two Christmases or Thanksgivings ago,” Jennie Garth exclusively told Us in December 2019. “The gravy ended up crashing to the floor and shattered everywhere and just splattered everywhere, and I screamed and that was it. I was done. I was out. So, that’s my biggest debacle in the kitchen.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum did not give up on her hobby, though. In fact, the activity still brings her family together since their kitchen is “the central hub of our home all the time.”

“We just bought a house that has the kitchen that’s in the family room,” she explained. “I wanted that because I’m always in the kitchen it seems like, and I wanted to be able to be a part of the family and watch TV and be with the dog.”

While Garth enjoys making hors d’oeuvres for her holiday party guests, celebrities have different courses when it comes to their favorite dish. Kristin Chenoweth, for one, told Us in December 2019 that hers is “pumpkin rolls,” and Kym Johnson shared her love for a “chocolate coconut treat” called lamingtons — vanilla cake dipped in chocolate frosting and rolled in coconut — that is native to her home country of Australia.

Mariah Carey, on the other hand, spends three days in the kitchen to prepare a feast every Christmas. “People don’t believe that I cook, by the way. They think that I’m lying,” she told GQ in December 2019. “But the truth is that I do, and I actually love cooking.”

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress then revealed her secret ingredient. “Love, darling. Love,” she noted. “You gotta cook with love. If you don’t cook with love, it’s not going to taste good.”

Feeling inspired? Scroll down to check out eight exciting holiday recipes — including one for Starbucks’ eggnog latte — for a brunch fit for the stars!