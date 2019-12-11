



An unforgettable family dinner! Jennie Garth shared that her biggest holiday cooking fail ended with her screaming in the kitchen in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 10.

“I think it was two Christmases or Thanksgivings ago,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, recalled to Us while discussing Shipt.com and Sur La Table. “The gravy ended up crashing to the floor and shattered everywhere and just splattered everywhere, and I screamed and that was it. I was done. I was out. So, that’s my biggest debacle in the kitchen.”

Luckily, the incident didn’t keep Garth out of the kitchen for long. She admitted that the Christmas season is prime time for making lots of delicious treats, “because all diets are off for the whole month of December.”

Her go-to dish to make for her holiday party guests? “Hors d’oeuvres,” the former What I Like About You star said. “We do veggie bacon wrapped around little water chestnuts.” Garth also is a fan of Moose Munch which she described as “a concoction of popcorn and white chocolate and Fritos and everything bad for you.”

Despite all of the treat temptations, Garth said she and her daughters — Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 13 — are all “weirdly healthy eaters” who have no problem forgoing a big dinner to graze for snacks.

“We’ll just come home and hang out in the kitchen and just eat hummus or whatever’s there,” Garth told Us. “And that’s dinner sometimes, because we’re like, ‘Oh, I’m stuffed. I couldn’t eat dinner now.'”

Cooking is one activity that brings everyone together in Garth’s family and the kitchen is “the central hub of our home all the time.”

“We just bought a house that has the kitchen that’s in the family room,” she explained. “I wanted that, because I’m always in the kitchen it seems like, and I wanted to be able to be a part of the family and watch TV and be with the dog.”

Garth shares her daughters with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2013. She married Dave Abrams in July 2015. Her first marriage was to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi