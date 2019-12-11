Jennie Garth Luke Perry Would've Been Happy We Did 90210 Revival





Supportive till the end. Jennie Garth opened up about how her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry would have felt about the series’ revival, BH90210.

“I know that he knew about it before he passed away, and he was all very supportive of it and encouraging us to stick to our vision and not be swayed, which was what we just … It was like our mantra to keep going forward,” the actress, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 10, while discussing Shift.com and Sur La Table. “More than anything, I know he was happy that we were together.”

Perry died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke. He starred as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000 alongside Garth (Kelly Taylor), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman). The Riverdale star was not signed on to the revival at the time of his death.

The other main cast members returned for BH90210, which premiered in August. The revival was canceled in November following one season.

Garth assured Us that the series is not beyond saving. “I just think that it’s got to find its right place, and maybe that will happen,” she explained. “I don’t know. Conversations are still happening, so we’ll see. … We would love to think of ways to bring it back in some way.”

The What I Like About You alum noted that the cast still needs to discuss the future of the show. “We haven’t all sat down to talk. We’re trying to get together to do that,” she admitted. “I don’t know where everyone stands. Everybody has their different takes on it. So we’ll see.”

As for how her family received the revival, Garth told Us they were on board with the fictionalized version of herself that she portrayed. “They didn’t have anything bad to say about it,” she said. “They were very supportive, and I always looked at it as I wasn’t playing myself. I was playing a character with the same name. We were able to use little parts. I loved joking about like, ‘Which husband was that?’ Stuff like that. It’s fun.”

The Mystery Girls alum wed husband Dave Abrams in July 2015. She was previously married to Daniel B. Clark and Peter Facinelli, with whom she shares daughters Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 13.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi