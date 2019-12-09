Jason Priestley Dashes Hopes for ‘BH90210’ Return: ‘That Ship Has Sailed’





The end of the road. It sounds like BH90210 will not be coming back for a season 2, after all. The show was canceled by Fox in November, but many of the stars revealed that it was being shopped around elsewhere. However, that seems to be over now, according to Jason Priestley.

“I think that ship sailed,” the actor, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday, December 9. “I think the show is, unfortunately, getting buried, so if you want to see me on TV, you’re gonna have to see me on Private Eyes! We just finished shooting our fourth season, which went incredibly well. So that will be coming to your TV sets very soon.”

His statements come as a bit of a surprise since the rest of the cast sounded very hopeful that the series — in which the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast played exaggerated versions of themselves — would return.

“The show is very meta, so it’s good. The confusion is fine. Everybody’s like, ‘What is happening!?’ We don’t even know. Nobody knows, but we are working it out,” Jennie Garth told Us following the cancellation, adding that the show is “not dead” though it was canceled. “It was a very unique, creative vision and it was very specific, and it was hard to convey that to everyone, to get them on board to do it, from every aspect — the studio, the network, the cast, the producers, everyone. So [the fact] that we were able to pull off that feat and bring that show to people and have people really kind of get it … maybe they didn’t love it because they wanted the old reboot and that’s fine. The show is, sort of, headed in a direction of giving everybody the best of both worlds.”

Tori Spelling, who portrayed Donna on the original Beverly Hills, 90210, also posted a hopeful message.

“Sometimes home isn’t where you ARE but who you are WITH,” the Masked Singer alum, 46, posted via Instagram on November 7. “Together, our #bh90210 family can do anything. We’ve proved that to each other and our loyal fans. We ARE better together. Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds…”

With reporting by Emily Marcus