



The BH90210 premiere may have earned the highest ratings of the summer, but the cast is not making as much money as some may guess.

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering, who all appeared in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, are making $70,000 each per episode for the quasi-revival, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Spelling, 46, and Garth, 47, also received an additional $15,000 per-episode since they are cocreators with Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini. Priestley, 49, earned an additional $46,000 — the standard Directors Guild of America rate — for directing one episode.

The “event series” runs for 6 episodes, meaning that the base salary is $420,000 before the add-ons for specific cast members.

Of course, this comes as a bit of a surprise to many; there are so many reboots and revivals on the air and for most, originally returning stars are making much more. When Will & Grace returned to NBC in 2017, the four leads took home $250,000 per episode. When The Conners returned in 2018, original Roseanne stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert were taking home $375,000 per episode.

In general, TV stars are paid anywhere from $40,000 to over $1 million per episode.

When Roswell, New Mexico debuted at The CW, actress Jeanine Mason took home $50,000 per episode (she was not part of the original Roswell). The lead four actors on Riverdale — Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa were earning $40,000 an episode in 2018. On the other end of the spectrum, the kids of Stranger Things were earning $250,000 per episode — except Millie Bobby Brown, who was earning $350,000; Elisabeth Moss was taking home $1 million per episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, as was Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead; and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are earning $1.1 million per episode of The Morning Show, which is yet to debut on Apple TV+.

However, if BH90210 gets more seasons after its high ratings, salaries are likely to increase. Both Garth and Spelling have revealed they are hoping for more episodes.

“We would love to continue to work together. It’s been such an amazing experience,” the Spelling It Like It Is author said earlier this month. “I liken it to high school when you think, ‘Oh, you never get a chance to do a do-over, and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity.’”

BH90210 airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

