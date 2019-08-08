



High school in Beverly Hills is officially back in session. Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty sat down with Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association summer press tour — in Beverly Hills, as a matter of fact — to discuss BH90210, the new quasi-revival of the teen drama that put them all on the map.

However, the group struggled to get through the interview without laughing, making fun of each other and also singing.

“This is actually way more interesting is right here, seeing the camaraderie, how close we’ve become, how close we were, the playing around, the joking around, this kind of stuff,” Doherty, 48, said during the interview. “You’re getting a peak into our actual relationships, right?”

BH90210 airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

