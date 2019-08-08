The men and women of TV’s most iconic zip code are back with a twist. Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty may play heightened versions of themselves (with the same names) on BH90210, but life definitely imitated art during the Wednesday, August 7, premiere.

The quasi-revival kicks off with a nostalgic dream sequence — Donna and David are more in love than ever, Kelly and Brandon run the Peach Pit and Steve and Andrea are looking to “exchange an egg” (a callback to the season 2 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, where the duo attempt to get into a private club with Emily Valentine’s guidance.)

Things between Tori, Jennie, Jason, Brian, Ian, Gabrielle and Shannen aren’t quite as peachy, however. While Tori and Jennie are close (just like Spelling and Garth in real-life), the rest of the gang are gearing up to see each other for the first time in years at a fan convention in Las Vegas.

While there are clearly differences between the characters and the actors who portray them (no one’s real-life spouse is on the series, for example), there are also glaring similarities. The character Tori, for her part, is the daughter of the Beverly Hills, 90210 creator and the one who wants the show back on the air. Like Spelling, Tori filmed a series of reality TV shows with her husband and has several kids. (While Tori has six kids with husband Nate, played by Ivan Sergei, Spelling is a mother of five.)

Jennie, for her part, is going through her third divorce, admitting she’s been burned romantically as many times as her Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Kelly. In real life, Garth nearly split from third husband David Abrams in November 2017. Like Priestley, Jason is an actor turned director. A major difference is that Jason is married to a publicist named Camille [Vanessa Lachey], while Priestley married makeup artist Naomi Lowde in 2005. On the show, Jason discovers Camille is pregnant, but Priestley and Lowde are parents of two.

Carteris’ role as the SAG-AFRA president is reflected through Gabrielle’s same title in the quasi-revival, while Green’s marriage to Megan Fox is seemingly poked fun at through Brian’s relationship with wife Shay, a more successful musician referred to in the premiere as a “red carpet assassin,” played by La La Anthony.

Ian and Shannen’s characters have less-obvious comparisons to Ziering and Doherty, but keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of how the onscreen drama of the quasi-revival compares to the real lives of the cast of BH90210.

BH90210 airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.