



Take that, critics! Tori Spelling dished on her upcoming BH90210 storyline paralleling her rumored financial struggles exclusively to Us Weekly.

“People love to talk about that in the press,” she explained to Us at the Peach Pit pop-up in L.A. on Sunday, August 3. “So I’m like, let’s write about it!”

Spelling’s husband of 13 years, Dean McDermott, also weighed in on the way the series pokes fun at the True Tori alum’s home life, including her fictional spouse Nate, who will be played by Ivan Sergei.

According to Deadline, Nate will be portrayed as an ex-hockey player seeking to jumpstart a career as a professional sportscaster.

“I think the storyline is great,” McDermott, 52, who shares five kids with Spelling, 46, gushed to Us Sunday. “Her storyline is great. All the storylines are great, there’s just such an interesting slant on it, kind of a comedic slant to it. So, a little bit of life imitating art with some humor.”

Spelling’s BH90210 costar Ian Ziering revealed that her plotline more or less inspired the show exclusively to Us earlier this month. “Tori, who, in the TV series, is a mother of six children and is broke, inspires everybody to get the show back on,” he explained. “[Tori’s character] really needs this. So everyone has their reasons of why they don’t want to do it or why it shouldn’t be done, but Tori’s story is so compelling, it convinces everyone to do it.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, the couple were served with papers in February ordering them to report to court for financial examination by City National Bank after Spelling and McDermott allegedly declined to pay back a $205,000 debt.

Radar Online reported on Sunday, August 4, that the court case had been postponed in July.

The bank originally filed the suit against the pair in December 2016 after they failed to repay a $400,000 bank loan. They received a default judgment against them at the time for $219,796.66.

Spelling was also ordered to pay American Express $88,000 in January after she allegedly failed to pay her bill years prior.

BH90210 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

