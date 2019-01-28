Tori Spelling Ordered to Pay American Express More Than $88,000 

Tori Spelling has been ordered to pay more than $88,000 to American Express, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The credit card company filed a writ of execution, a court order forcing a judgement, earlier this month to collect $88,246.55 from the 45-year-old actress, according to the docs.

Back in January 2016, American Express sued Spelling after she failed to pay her credit card debt for months. The following October, AmEx filed paperwork ordering the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to pay $87,594.55 that she owed in an unpaid credit card bill. In December 2016, Spelling and husband Dean McDermott made headlines for financial woes again after the couple were sued by City National Bank for nearly $200,000 after failing to repay a $400,000 bank loan, according to a lawsuit obtained by Us at the time.

Spelling and McDermott, 52, who tied the knot in 2006, share five kids: Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 22 months. The former Mystery Girls star, who is the daughter of the late multimillionaire TV producer Aaron Spelling, opened up about struggling with money in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is.

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems,” she wrote. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

Spelling is reportedly working on a new television project with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green. The four actors reunited for a coffee date in December along with writers and producers.

Us Weekly has reached out to Spelling’s rep for a comment.

