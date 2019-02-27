Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have even more financial trouble on their hands.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple were served earlier this month in regard to their case against City National Bank. The company wants to examine the pair’s finances after they allegedly declined to pay back more than $205,000 in debt.

The papers ordered Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 52, to report to court for the examination so that the bank can decide how to get the money. If the pair do not attend their hearing, they could be arrested for being in contempt of court.

City National Bank filed the lawsuit in December 2016 after the True Tori alums allegedly failed to repay their $400,000 bank loan. McDermott and Spelling received a default judgment that stated they had to hand over $219,796.66 in the case.

Us obtained court documents in January in which the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was ordered to pay American Express $88,000. The credit card company sued her in January 2016 after she did not pay her bill for months.

Fox announced on Wednesday that Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are set to star in a six-episode 90210 “event series,” which will air this summer. The six original cast members “will play heightened versions of themselves,” thus shooting down the concept of a revival.

The Masked Singer star shares five children with McDermott: Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 23 months.

Spelling slammed reports that her marriage is in trouble earlier this month. “It sucks. This doesn’t exist … and it’s like, they have no idea,” she told Us. “We don’t have relationship problems.”

McDermott called the rumors “awful,” adding: “It’s just a free for all. … Celebrities have feelings.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!