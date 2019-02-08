Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott often deal with rumors that they’re going through marital problems, but they assured Us that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“It sucks,” Spelling, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively of speculation that the couple have an “aggressive, tumultuous relationship” at the Tapout With Tori & Dean event at Tapout Fitness in Woodland Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 6. The 90210 alum continued: “This doesn’t exist … and it’s like, they have no idea. We don’t have relationship problems.”

McDermott, 52, agreed that the rumors are frustrating and called online bullying “awful.” He noted, “It’s just a free for all … Celebrities have feelings.”

The former Masked Singer contestant added that “it’s not worth the time fighting back.”

Last month, the Canada native fired back against haters who body-shamed his kids on social media. “I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children,” he wrote in the comments section of a family photo he posted on Instagram. “Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!”

McDermott told Us that it’s one thing to criticize adults, but going after children crosses a line. “That is just wrong and shame on you,” he asserted. “Go and find someone that you like and admire and tell them how great you think they are. Stop following me if you don’t like me. It’s a negative waste of time. Do something positive. Find someone you like and tell them how great you think they are.”

The pair tied the knot in May 2006 and share five children together: Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 23 months. McDermott also has a 20-year-old son named Jack with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!