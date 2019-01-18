Don’t come for the McDermott kids. Dean McDermott, who shares five children with wife Tori Spelling, fired back at Instagram trolls who body-shamed and bullied their kids.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 45, posted a photo of Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 22 months, at a movie screening for A Dog’s Way Home with her former costar Ian Ziering’s family on Thursday, January 17. (Ian and wife Erin Ziering are parents of daughters Mia, 7, and Penna, 5.)

“I can’t believe @ianziering and I once played BH teens Steve Sanders and Donna Martin and now we are married to the loves of our lives and between us have 7 kiddos who all adore each other!” the actress captioned the sweet snap.

Hours after Spelling shared the family photo, however, Instagram users flooded her post with comments about the kids’ appearance, with one user alleging the children look like they “feed and clothe themselves.”

“I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children. Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!” McDermott, 52, clapped back in the comments section. “For your information, we went from a long day at school to the movie. And I don’t know any child that is NOT disheveled at the end of the day. Not to mention that just before this picture was taken, they were wrestling and running around with all the other kids that were at the movie.”

“So I apologize we didn’t get the iron and steamer out to make them perfect for you. Their kids. They’re messy and dirty. That’s what they do,” he continued. “And what’s wrong with shopping at Target??!! Over half of America shops there. The way they grow out of clothing so quickly is astounding. Are we supposed to shop at Gucci?? These are kids folks. Messy stinky little bundles of fun, laughter and love.”

McDermott, who married Spelling in 2006, added that trolls calling his kids “overweight” were “mean” and “uncalled for.”

“They’re going through different growth phases, and even if our children are on the bigger side. Who cares,” the Slasher star wrote. “They’re happy and healthy and I’m sorry they don’t look like skinny supermodels. People come in all shapes and sizes. So who are you to judge. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for passing such horrible judgement on innocent beautiful children. Shame on you all!!!!”

He concluded: “Thank you to all the people who came to our defense. You’re all kind compassionate souls. Down with the haters!! Up with love!!”

Back in September 2018, Spelling defended herself against mom-shamers after Instagram trolls came for her kids in the comments of her back-to-school photo of Liam, Stella, Hattie and Finn.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” the sTORI Telling author wrote at the time. “For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all.”

