‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: The Unicorn’s Identity Is Revealed

It’s back! Week five of The Masked Singer kicked off on Wednesday, January 30, opening with the alien, rabbit, lion and unicorn performing together — and no, they didn’t know who each other were, either! In order to help the judges, each act brought along an item this week to reveal more about their identity.

Warning: This post contains spoilers!

While some masked celebrities’ identities are easy to figure out — sorry, Tommy Chong, but we knew it all along — others, like the alien, aren’t as easy. However, using the clues from past weeks, it would seem that La Toya Jackson was underneath that latex suit. During this week’s video, she said she spent her life under the microscope and “craved the simple life,” before the camera spanned to a snake. (In case you didn’t know, Jackson, 62, famously posed repeatedly through the years with a snake.)

Alien’s item brought out on stage was a police badge from Indiana. “This badge is not a prop, I swore to protect and serve,” she said as a hint. Need more proof that it’s Jackson? She trained as a reserve police officer with the Muncie Police Department (in Indiana); it was documented on the reality show Armed & Famous. The judges also guessed her this week — but Ken Jeong wasn’t fully convinced.