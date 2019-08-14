



BH90210 is officially a hit, becoming Fox’s most-streamed summer debut of all time. However, with only five more episodes to go, will the network order more?’

On this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast, we break down all the questions from the premiere episode, plus what’s to come in the future. However, the network — and cocreators Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling — would have to get the entire cast on board … again. And not everyone may be down.

“I think we should just focus on the six because — no projecting into the future,” Shannen Doherty told Us Weekly exclusively. “Right now, it’s this very awesome miniseries special event that’s very cool, and I personally love that because I think the audience gets in, they get that flavor of all of us, what they wanted to see us doing, they get some nostalgia in there for summer. It’s the perfect summer thing.”

However, Spelling is definitely on board with doing more episodes.

“We would love to continue to work together,” the sTORI TELLING author said at the TV Critics Association’s summer press tour. “It’s been such an amazing experience. I liken it to high school when you think, ‘Oh, you never get a chance to do a do-over, and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity.”

She continued: “We have so many stories to tell that this could keep going season after season, so we hope it does.”

BH90210 airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

