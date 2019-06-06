Donna Martin graduates — and celebrates. Tori Spelling is feeling nostalgic on the set of the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival.

“Not sitting down on the job! – Just taking a moment in between camera set ups to look around and appreciate how amazing it is that we are coming home to @foxtv with @bh90210 this August,” the 46-year-old actress began alongside a photo of herself on the set of BH90210 on Thursday, June 6, via Instagram. “I was just 16 years old when the original 90210 started filming and too young to really understand and appreciate the impact our show would have on our generation and generations to come. And, the lifetime bond I would go on to have with all of these actors that became a family to me.”

Spelling then referred to the new series as a “do over.”

“At 46 years old this time I’m taking the time to appreciate every moment as it happens,” she gushed, adding the hashtags, “#workfamily #bh90210 #grateful.”

The former True Tori star broke the news in February that she and Jennie Garth co-created a new version of the iconic ‘90s drama.

“Jen and I co-created it with Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. I mean, I don’t know if it’s art imitates life or life imitates art — but we have had a close friendship, she’s one of my best friends, for 30 years,” Spelling told Entertainment Weekly in May 2019. “And we have gotten to the point in our lives where we just want to work together. Our kids are friends, and we want our families together all the time, so we wanted to develop something together.”

Spelling and Garth’s former costars Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) later signed on for the quasi-revival, which started filming in Vancouver, Canada, last month.

While the actors are set to play heightened versions of themselves on BH90210, Spelling recently assured fans that they will see their favorite characters on the new show too.

“Don’t worry! Donna & David fans WON’T be disappointed,” she wrote on Wednesday, June 5, after announcing Ivan Sergei will play her onscreen husband.

After one user asked, “Will you guys be playing both your real selves and old 90210 part,” Spelling responded, “Ding ding! You got it :).”

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

