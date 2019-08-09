



“I think he would be super proud. First of all, he’d be really proud that Jennie and I did this, that we went on this journey and it was no easy journey,” Tori said at Us Weekly’s video suite at the TV Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, August 7. “It took us two years to get this whole thing put together. But I think he would get it. I feel really confident that we have created something groundbreaking and that’s what he loved to do and he loved storytelling and entertaining and that’s what we do.”

Garth added that the legendary TV icon would be “very proud” of his daughter.

“And you,” Tori replied.

The What I Like About You alum agreed, “And me.”

Tori and Garth starred as Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor, respectively, on the ‘90s drama, which was produced by Spelling Television, for ten seasons from 1990 to 2000. Six years after the show wrapped, Aaron died from complications of a stroke at the age of 83.

Earlier this year, the two women recruited former castmates Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Shannen Doherty to star in BH9010, which premiered on Wednesday. In the new series, the actors play heightened versions of themselves reuniting to film a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

“It like a big therapy session with our writers, Chris and Mike,” Spelling told Us on Wednesday, referring to Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. “We were, like, just telling them stories so they could get our voices and then make fictionalized versions of us, but also we would just tell, like, the craziest stories. It’s really fascinating to hear all of us together try to tell a story because everyone had different perception of how it happened but we have definitely utilized all those little stories throughout the season, the first season. And some things are completely made up.”

BH90210 airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!