The cast of BH90210 bid farewell to the quasi-revival — and hinted at its possible return —after Fox announced the series has been canceled after one season.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement on November 7, 2019. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

Green sparked speculation that the show wouldn’t return for a sophomore season when he responded to a fan’s question on Instagram just one day before the announcement. When asked if there would be more episodes, Green replied, “No more. Sorry.”

On November 7, the actor also posted a photo of the Peach Pit set writing, “What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans.”

BH90210 was a six-episode, meta-comedy series that followed Spelling, Garth, Ziering, Doherty, Priestley and Carteris as they attempted to reboot Beverly Hills, 90210. The cast portrayed exaggerated versions of their real-life selves instead of their fictional characters. The original series aired from 1990 to 2000. The late Luke Perry, who was also an original 90210 castmember, was not attached to the project prior to his death in March.

Doherty told Us Weekly in August 2019 that she didn’t want to speculate on a second season while the first season was still airing. “I think we should just focus on the six because — no projecting into the future,” she said. “Right now, it’s this very awesome miniseries special event that’s very cool, and I personally love that because I think the audience gets in, they get that flavor of all of us, what they wanted to see us doing, they get some nostalgia in there for summer. It’s the perfect summer thing.”

However, Spelling said she was excited to think about the show’s future. “We would love to continue to work together,” she said at the TV Critics Association’s summer press tour in August. “It’s been such an amazing experience. I liken it to high school when you think, ‘Oh, you never get a chance to do a do-over,’ and there are things that you know now that you didn’t know then that you would’ve done differently and we get that opportunity.”

This might not be the end of the road for the series. Garth and Spelling shared cryptic social media posts that teased the show could find a home on another network or streaming platform. Carteris, meanwhile, exclusively told Us that options to bring the show back for season 2 are being considered.

Scroll down to read the cast members’ reactions and hints at a BH90210 return.