



It’s not over ’til the Peach Pit closes up shop! Gabrielle Carteris hinted that the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast has something in the works after news broke that the quasi-revival, BH90210, has been canceled.

“[It]’s not being picked up by Fox. So, we’ll talk later. We’ll see,” the actress, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 7.

When asked whether there are other options available to keep the show alive, Carteris responded, “There are, so I’m excited.”

Luckily, the full cast is on board too. “We’re all … we’re there,” the SAG-AFTRA president, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the series, told Us. “And the numbers were good, so we’ll see. It’s all good.”

Fox announced earlier on Thursday that it was not moving forward with a second season of BH90210.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” the network said in a statement to Us. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle, Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The official news came shortly after Green, 46, responded to a fan’s query about a potential season 2. “No more,” he wrote back to the Instagram user on Thursday. “Sorry.”

Garth, 47, and Spelling, 46, subsequently alluded to the revival being shopped around to other networks. The What I Like About You alum tweeted, “Summers highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material. You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned.” The Stori Telling author, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram, “We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds.”

BH90210’s six-episode first season premiered on Fox in August and saw the cast members playing exaggerated versions of their real-life selves rather than their fictional characters from the original series, which aired from 1990 to 2000.

The majority of the original cast returned for the revival. Luke Perry was not attached before his death from a stroke at age 52 in March.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe