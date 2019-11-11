



Is BH90210 season 2 coming after all? It sure sounds that way. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jennie Garth opened up about the show’s cancelation, which Fox announced on November 7.

“I was very, very proud of the work we did in the first season. That was our baby,” the actress, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of Austin Elevates, the new art and music experience by philanthropist and attorney Thomas J. Henry. She also understands that the cancellation announcement is “very confusing” … which is a good thing.

“The show is very meta, so it’s good. The confusion is fine. Everybody’s like, ‘What is happening!?’ We don’t even know. Nobody knows, but we are working it out,” she told Us at the event in Austin. “It was a very unique, creative vision and it was very specific, and it was hard to convey that to everyone, to get them on board to do it, from every aspect — the studio, the network, the cast, the producers, everyone. So [the fact] that we were able to pull off that feat and bring that show to people and have people really kind of get it … maybe they didn’t love it because they wanted the old reboot and that’s fine. The show is, sort of, headed in a direction of giving everybody the best of both worlds.”

The What I Like About You star first responded to the cancellation news on Twitter shortly after the announcement. “Summers highest-rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for the 2nd season material! You never know what’s really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned…”

Garth’s costar and co-executive producer on the series, Tori Spelling, also tweeted a message that gave fans hope. “Sometimes home isn’t where you ARE but who you are WITH,” the Stori Telling author, 46, posted on Instagram. “Together, our #bh90210 family can do anything. We’ve proved that to each other and our loyal fans. We ARE better together.” She continued, “Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds…”

