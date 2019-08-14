



The famous zip code is back! Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling were determined to make the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival happen. Fans had been asking — well, begging — the cast of BH90210 to reunite on screen for nearly 20 years. And the real-life best friends had finally come up with a perfect premise.

“Personally, it never made sense for me to go back and play Kelly Taylor,” Garth, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I felt like our audience deserved more, so when we came up with this fresh concept, we were all like, ‘Let’s do this!’ ” Instead of reviving the characters they had portrayed during the show’s 10-season run between 1990 and 2000, they’d play heightened versions of themselves.

Spelling, 46, adds that the original cast “really created something amazing and legendary.”

