Everyone has a favorite holiday food and celebrities are no exception! Stars including Kristin Chenoweth and Kym Johnson Herjavec chatted with Us Weekly about the festive eats they’ll simply never pass up.

For Chenoweth it’s all about the pumpkin rolls. When Us asked the Pushing Daisies alum about her preferred holiday dish, she revealed that she simply can’t let the jolly season go by without eating some of the gourd-infused sweet treat.

On the other hand, former Dancing With the Stars proJohnson Herjavec immediately thought of her home country of Australia when Us inquired about her most beloved holiday food. The skilled dancer revealed she’s partial to something called lamingtons, which is a popular cake frequently eaten Down Under.

More specifically, the confection is made from squares of butter cake or sponge cake. It is then coated in an outer layer of chocolate sauce and rolled in desiccated coconut. The dessert is quite a “treat” according to the Sharknado: The 4th Awakens actress.

Jennie Garth is yet another star with a sweet tooth. When Us spoke to the Beverly Hills 90210 alum in December 2019, she revealed that in addition to sibling on cookies and fudge throughout the holiday season, she loves to make a sugary dish called moose crunch.

As the What I Like About You alum explained, the dessert is a bit of a concoction that includes “popcorn, white chocolate, Fritos and everything bad for you.”

In addition to snacking on seasonal sweets, Garth loves to whip up some healthy hors d’oeuvres, such as “veggie bacon wrapped around little water chestnuts.”

Speaking of stars who opt to cook their own holiday favorites, Mariah Carey revealed in an interview with GQ in December 2019 that she spends three days in the kitchen cooking every Christmas. The “We Belong Together” songstress prepares several meals on December 23, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and each feast has a set menu.

Dishes served at Carey’s home cooked meals include turkey and an unnamed recipe her father passed down to her before he passed away. “People don’t believe that I cook, by the way. They think that I’m lying,” she explained at the time. “But the truth is that I do, and I actually love cooking.”

